Kenya issues reforms to ‘green’ the banking sector, mitigate climate risks

Published 12:43 on April 7, 2025  /  Last updated at 12:43 on April 7, 2025  / /  Africa, EMEA

The Central Bank of Kenya has issued a green finance taxonomy and a disclosure framework for climate-related risks, in an effort to green the banking sector and mitigate the risks associated with climate change.
