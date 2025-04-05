New aviation carbon levy proposals “deeply concerning”, risk global climate policy fragmentation -ICAO
Published 00:08 on April 5, 2025 / Last updated at 00:08 on April 5, 2025 / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, Carbon Taxes, China, Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Other APAC, South & Central, US, Voluntary
The UN’s civil aviation agency has raised concerns over renewed international proposals to impose levies on aviation emissions, warning they could jeopardise more than three decades of progress towards a unified global approach to climate action in the sector.
The UN’s civil aviation agency has raised concerns over renewed international proposals to impose levies on aviation emissions, warning they could jeopardise more than three decades of progress towards a unified global approach to climate action in the sector.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.