New aviation carbon levy proposals “deeply concerning”, risk global climate policy fragmentation -ICAO

Published 00:08 on April 5, 2025 / Last updated at 00:08 on April 5, 2025

The UN’s civil aviation agency has raised concerns over renewed international proposals to impose levies on aviation emissions, warning they could jeopardise more than three decades of progress towards a unified global approach to climate action in the sector.