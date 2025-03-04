New suite of news and intelligence products to celebrate 10 years of Carbon Pulse

To celebrate 10 years of Carbon Pulse, we are announcing the launch of two new subscription products – Net Zero Pulse and Nature & Biodiversity Pulse – to enhance our suite of specialist news and intelligence offerings.

Carbon Pulse launched on Mar. 4, 2015. Since then, we’ve published more than 33,000 articles for our thousands of loyal subscribers, making us the most revered and trusted news source for global carbon markets.

To build on our success, the existing Carbon Pulse subscription product will soon be renamed Carbon Pulse Premium and will remain our flagship service, catering to carbon market professionals around the globe.

Carbon Pulse Premium will continue to feature our unrivalled coverage of compliance carbon markets, the voluntary carbon market, climate policy, other greenhouse gas pricing mechanisms, and anything else to do with the journey to net zero.

CP Daily will continue as our free daily newsletter, covering everything except biodiversity.

Net Zero Pulse will be a carve-out of Carbon Pulse Premium, focused on carbon markets under the Paris Agreement’s Article 6 and other international agreements, the voluntary carbon market, nature-based solutions, and the wider net zero agenda.

This includes our reporting on international climate negotiations, aviation & CORSIA, shipping, CO2 removals, CCUS, renewables, electrification, clean fuels, industrial decarbonisation, and ‘green’ investment, reporting & disclosure.

Net Zero Pulse will not include anything to do with compliance carbon markets or our reporting on carbon border adjustment mechanisms, carbon taxes, and other carbon pricing mechanisms. For those topics, you’ll need Carbon Pulse Premium.

Net Zero Pulse will carry a lower price point than Carbon Pulse Premium.

Nature & Biodiversity Pulse will build on the success of our news offering covering biodiversity markets and policy and nature-based solutions launched over two years ago .

In light of this, our biodiversity news will soon be paywalled and will no longer be free.

This service will also cover developments in related instruments, such as the emerging plastic credit market and other tradable, nature-related certificates.

Nature & Biodiversity Pulse will retain its own dedicated free, twice-weekly newsletter, which will be eponymously renamed Nature & Biodiversity Pulse.

This subscription product will carry a lower price point than both Carbon Pulse Premium and Net Zero Pulse.

THREE PRODUCTS

Prices for all three products are available on request by emailing sales@carbon-pulse.com. As always, discounts are available for multi-user packages or on a case-by-case basis.

Each subscription product will feature unique branding and appear in its own area of the Carbon Pulse website – a redesign of which is in the works.

We are overhauling aspects of the website including our search function, and will also introduce topic tag words to help you find exactly what you’re looking for.

Once launched, Carbon Pulse Premium subscription packages will require a minimum of three logins to be purchased, while single-user logins can be ordered for Net Zero Pulse and Nature & Biodiversity Pulse.

Before the new products are introduced, we will offer a limited grace period that will allow subscribers to renew their existing Carbon Pulse subscriptions based on legacy terms, pricing, and content.

To help you visualise our new subscription offering:

(Essentially, everything except biodiversity markets and policy will form part of Carbon Pulse Premium. The only area of overlap between the three new subscription products will be nature-based solutions, or NbS.)

LOOKING AHEAD

We will introduce these new subscription products over the next few months, so stay tuned for more details regarding content, free trials, and pricing.

The new products are in response to more differentiated demand for news and information on carbon markets, net zero, and nature & biodiversity.

Our subscribers have told us they want the ability to purchase more focused news products that cover only the markets or policy areas that relate to them, and that are priced accordingly.

Our new product suite also builds upon a stronger, more diverse Carbon Pulse team, which has recently grown to 35 people.

In addition, we have expanded our offering with our Data Dive analytical journalism series and our revamped, free-access resources, such as the recently launched Article 6 Portal.

An updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) Tracker is in the pipeline, as are other projects.

We are extending an open invitation to carbon and biodiversity pricing and data providers to get in touch with Chief Strategy Officer Sonja van Renssen (sonja@carbon-pulse.com) to talk about potential opportunities for collaboration.

We will also be recruiting for several positions, including a new data journalist. Keep an eye on our Job Postings.

ABOUT US

Carbon Pulse is an online, subscription-based B2B news service that was launched 10 years ago by three ex-Reuters/Point Carbon journalists.

We have become the go-to source of breaking news and intelligence for compliance and voluntary carbon markets.

More recently, we have expanded our offering to cover the broader net zero agenda and the emerging market for nature & biodiversity credits.

We cater to a global audience of tens of thousands of readers daily, including executives, investors, traders, brokers, project developers, analysts, consultants, lawyers, government officials, NGOs, and other professionals.

Our biggest markets in 2024 were: the US, UK, Germany, Australia, Singapore, Canada, Ireland, the Netherlands, India, France, Japan, and Switzerland.

We provide accurate and often exclusive news, daily and weekly market reports that explain what is moving prices and why, data analysis and portals, special events coverage (e.g. COPs), free newsletters, subscriber email alerts, job listings, and contributed and sponsored content from our strategic partners, subscribers, or other leading industry voices.

Carbon Pulse is also a co-founder and producer of Carbon Forward, the premier global carbon markets conference series.

Carbon Forward Asia takes place in Singapore this week, on Mar. 4-5.

CARBON PULSE IN 10 KEY STATS

30 articles published daily on average 472,000 average monthly page views in 2024 66,000 average monthly unique users in 2024 29,000 newsletter subscribers (including almost 6,000 for Nature & Biodiversity Pulse), from over 130 countries worldwide 22,000 LinkedIn followers >96% renewal rate 9 straight years of annual subscriber growth 30+ marketing and advertising partners 100+ years of journalistic experience in the team 5 Carbon Forward events in 2025 (Middle East, Asia, Turkiye, North America, and Carbon Forward Expo London)

