EMEA > INTERVIEW: EU chemical sector trapped in decarbonisation catch-22

INTERVIEW: EU chemical sector trapped in decarbonisation catch-22

Published 14:46 on April 7, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:46 on April 7, 2025  / /  EMEA, EU ETS

The European chemicals industry has so far met its EU decarbonisation targets thanks to efficiency improvements in production, but going further will require shifting to hydrogen or electrification technologies that are either unavailable or too expensive to keep the sector profitable, a senior industry executive told Carbon Pulse.
The European chemicals industry has so far met its EU decarbonisation targets thanks to efficiency improvements in production, but going further will require shifting to hydrogen or electrification technologies that are either unavailable or too expensive to keep the sector profitable, a senior industry executive told Carbon Pulse.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.