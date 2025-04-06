Study warns economic cost of climate change far greater than previously estimated
Published 13:04 on April 6, 2025 / Last updated at 13:04 on April 6, 2025 / Americas, Asia Pacific, China, EMEA, Other APAC
A new study has found that the global economic damage caused by severe climate change may be far greater than previously estimated, with losses potentially quadrupling when global weather effects are included in economic forecasts.
A new study has found that the global economic damage caused by severe climate change may be far greater than previously estimated, with losses potentially quadrupling when global weather effects are included in economic forecasts.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.