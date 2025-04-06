EMEA > EUA-TTF price correlation suggests lower carbon prices to come -analyst

Published 20:59 on April 6, 2025  /  Last updated at 20:59 on April 6, 2025  / /  EMEA, EU ETS

The recent high positive correlation between EU carbon and front-month TTF natural gas prices “points to much lower EUA prices in the nearest years”, as energy use continues to fall due to energy security concerns rather than climate policies, according to an analyst.
