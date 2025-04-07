NZ to introduce forestry conversion legislation this quarter
Published 05:38 on April 7, 2025 / Last updated at 05:38 on April 7, 2025 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, New Zealand
The New Zealand government will submit legislation this quarter to limit farm-to-forestry conversions from entering the emissions trading scheme (ETS), as modelling was published estimating the number of trees planted on Crown land is needed to meet the country’s climate goals.
