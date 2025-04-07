Africa > Carbon credits can scale clean cooking, but financial support still lags -report

Carbon credits can scale clean cooking, but financial support still lags -report

Published 15:25 on April 7, 2025  /  Last updated at 15:25 on April 7, 2025  / /  Africa, EMEA, Voluntary

Carbon credits have the potential to drive large-scale investment into clean cooking solutions in Africa, but limited engagement from financial regulators continues to stifle market growth, a policy brief published Monday has found.
Carbon credits have the potential to drive large-scale investment into clean cooking solutions in Africa, but limited engagement from financial regulators continues to stifle market growth, a policy brief published Monday has found.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.