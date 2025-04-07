Africa > Future of world’s largest soil carbon project in limbo as Kenyan court ruling faces appeal

Future of world’s largest soil carbon project in limbo as Kenyan court ruling faces appeal

Published 02:13 on April 7, 2025  /  Last updated at 02:13 on April 7, 2025  /  Africa, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

Community leaders from northern Kenya have filed appeals challenging a landmark court ruling that halted conservancy operations in Isiolo County – a decision that threatens the future of the world’s largest soil carbon project.
Community leaders from northern Kenya have filed appeals challenging a landmark court ruling that halted conservancy operations in Isiolo County – a decision that threatens the future of the world’s largest soil carbon project.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.