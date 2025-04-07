No place for perfectionism in climate policy, says Figueres
Published 08:00 on April 7, 2025 / Last updated at 18:19 on April 4, 2025 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / EMEA, International
Veteran climate leader Christiana Figueres has defended recent policy simplifications measures put forward in the European Union, arguing that broader participation in sustainability policies was more important than perfectionist measures.
Veteran climate leader Christiana Figueres has defended recent policy simplifications measures put forward in the European Union, arguing that broader participation in sustainability policies was more important than perfectionist measures.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.