Researchers release open-access global map of nature-based carbon offset projects

Published 00:59 on April 6, 2025 / Last updated at 00:59 on April 6, 2025 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, China, EMEA, Mexico, Middle East, Nature-based, Other APAC, South & Central, US, Voluntary

A team of researchers has released a global open-access database containing the geospatial boundaries of 575 forest-based carbon offset projects across 55 countries, aiming to boost transparency in the voluntary carbon market.