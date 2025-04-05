CFTC: Traders pare down open interest in RGGI, V25 CCAs as regulatory uncertainty persists

Published 00:45 on April 5, 2025 / Last updated at 00:45 on April 5, 2025 / Graham Gibson and Joan Pinto / Americas, Canada, US

Market participants cut down open interest (OI) in V25 California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) and RGGI allowances (RGAs) with lack of progress on the regulatory front, while building V26 CCA OI to new highs, data published Friday by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed.