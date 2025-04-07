Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 05:31 on April 7, 2025 / Last updated at 05:31 on April 7, 2025 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon prices extended their tariff-induced plunge for a fourth day, reaching the lowest intraday level in six months amid continued widespread selling across commodity and equity markets after US President Donald Trump gave no indication over the weekend that higher import tariffs on goods into the country would be delayed or negotiated.