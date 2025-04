A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



European carbon prices extended their tariff-induced plunge for a fourth day, reaching the lowest intraday level in six months amid continued widespread selling across commodity and equity markets after US President Donald Trump gave no indication over the weekend that higher import tariffs on goods into the country would be delayed or negotiated.