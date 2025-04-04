LCFS prices rip higher as ARB releases third 15-day notice in administrative approval effort
Published 22:01 on April 4, 2025 / Last updated at 22:01 on April 4, 2025 / Iulia Gheorghiu and Joan Pinto / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US
California regulator ARB published a third 15-day package on Friday reflecting updates to its Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) amendments that the state’s Office of Administrative Law (OAL) had requested last month, which sent futures prices soaring 13.5% on the day.
California regulator ARB published a third 15-day package on Friday reflecting updates to its Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) amendments that the state’s Office of Administrative Law (OAL) had requested last month, which sent futures prices soaring 13.5% on the day.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.