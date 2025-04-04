LCFS prices rip higher as ARB releases third 15-day notice in administrative approval effort

Published 22:01 on April 4, 2025 / Last updated at 22:01 on April 4, 2025 / Iulia Gheorghiu and Joan Pinto / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US

California regulator ARB published a third 15-day package on Friday reflecting updates to its Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) amendments that the state’s Office of Administrative Law (OAL) had requested last month, which sent futures prices soaring 13.5% on the day.