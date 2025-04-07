Americas > US moves to reduce environmental protection across 45 mln ha of forests

US moves to reduce environmental protection across 45 mln ha of forests

Published 10:57 on April 7, 2025  /  Last updated at 10:57 on April 7, 2025  / /  Americas, Biodiversity, Nature-based, US, Voluntary

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has issued a memo aiming to reduce environmental safeguards across over 45 million hectares of forest, amid the administration's ongoing push to increase logging activities in the country.
