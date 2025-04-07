Americas > Gold Standard launches methodology to capture emissions from elevators

Gold Standard launches methodology to capture emissions from elevators

Published 14:14 on April 7, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:14 on April 7, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Other APAC, Voluntary

Gold Standard has approved a new methodology aimed at reducing emissions from elevator operations by capturing and reusing regenerative power, the standard body said Monday.
Gold Standard has approved a new methodology aimed at reducing emissions from elevator operations by capturing and reusing regenerative power, the standard body said Monday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.