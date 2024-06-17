EMEA > EU countries reach common stance on green corporate claims

EU countries reach common stance on green corporate claims

Published 15:48 on June 17, 2024  /  Last updated at 15:48 on June 17, 2024  / Frédéric Simon /  EMEA, Voluntary

The EU’s 27 environment ministers reached a common position on the EU’s Green Claims Directive on Monday, introducing a new definition for climate-related claims that distinguishes between “contributions” to greenhouse gas reduction efforts and those relying on carbon “offsets” such as reforestation projects.
The EU’s 27 environment ministers reached a common position on the EU’s Green Claims Directive on Monday, introducing a new definition for climate-related claims that distinguishes between “contributions” to greenhouse gas reduction efforts and those relying on carbon “offsets” such as reforestation projects.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.