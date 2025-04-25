CN Markets: CEAs hit 14-mth low, CCER trading stable
Published 12:33 on April 25, 2025 / Last updated at 12:33 on April 25, 2025 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, China
The spot price in China's national emissions market over the past week fell below the RMB 80 ($10.98) mark for the first time since Feb. 2024 amid bearish sentiment, while the country's voluntary carbon credits continued to trade at relatively high levels.
