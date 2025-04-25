Dutch CO2 tax tightens its grip on industry
Published 13:46 on April 25, 2025 / Last updated at 13:46 on April 25, 2025 / Sonja van Renssen / EMEA, EU ETS
Dutch industrial emissions covered by a national CO2 levy exceeded the number of free emissions permits under the levy for the first time in 2024, according to new data, and the levy could add 30% to the EU ETS cost on emissions for Dutch industrial installations in 2025.
Dutch industrial emissions covered by a national CO2 levy exceeded the number of free emissions permits under the levy for the first time in 2024, according to new data, and the levy could add 30% to the EU ETS cost on emissions for Dutch industrial installations in 2025.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.