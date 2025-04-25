Dutch CO2 tax tightens its grip on industry

Published 13:46 on April 25, 2025 / Last updated at 13:46 on April 25, 2025 / Sonja van Renssen / EMEA, EU ETS

Dutch industrial emissions covered by a national CO2 levy exceeded the number of free emissions permits under the levy for the first time in 2024, according to new data, and the levy could add 30% to the EU ETS cost on emissions for Dutch industrial installations in 2025.