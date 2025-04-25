Americas > Washington state carbon market faces constitutional test at US Supreme Court

Washington state carbon market faces constitutional test at US Supreme Court

Published 23:50 on April 25, 2025  /  Last updated at 23:50 on April 25, 2025  /  Americas, Canada, US

The US Supreme Court (SCOTUS) is poised to consider a constitutional challenge to Washington state's cap-and-invest scheme.
The US Supreme Court (SCOTUS) is poised to consider a constitutional challenge to Washington state's cap-and-invest scheme.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.