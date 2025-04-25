EMEA > Weak national energy policies may cause much higher EU ETS2 prices -report

Weak national energy policies may cause much higher EU ETS2 prices -report

Published 14:42 on April 25, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:42 on April 25, 2025  / /  EMEA, EU ETS

Carbon allowance prices under the new EU Emissions Trading System, ETS2 could be almost four times higher if national policymakers don't implement robust clean energy and efficiency policies across the bloc's 27 countries, new research has found.
Carbon allowance prices under the new EU Emissions Trading System, ETS2 could be almost four times higher if national policymakers don't implement robust clean energy and efficiency policies across the bloc's 27 countries, new research has found.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.