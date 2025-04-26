CFTC: CCA optimism flops back to end November levels in V25 with regulatory delays, headline risk

Published 01:04 on April 26, 2025 / Last updated at 01:04 on April 26, 2025 / Joan Pinto and Graham Gibson / Americas, Canada, US

Traders continued to derisk across US compliance carbon markets except V26 California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) as prices remained volatile amidst bearish sentiment from the looming federal threat to terminate state-led cap-and-trade schemes and regulatory delays, data published Friday by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed.