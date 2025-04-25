Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:37 on April 25, 2025 / Last updated at 12:37 on April 25, 2025 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon prices moved higher on Friday amid sporadic bursts of aggressive buying, as participants eyed a holiday-shortened auction programme next week, while natural gas prices fell back for a fourth straight session and neared long-term lows as the LNG supply remained comfortable, damping demand for storage.
European carbon prices moved higher on Friday amid sporadic bursts of aggressive buying, as participants eyed a holiday-shortened auction programme next week, while natural gas prices fell back for a fourth straight session and neared long-term lows as the LNG supply remained comfortable, damping demand for storage.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.