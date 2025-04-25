Netherlands retains CO2 levy but eases up on climate ambition

Published 22:41 on April 25, 2025 / Last updated at 22:41 on April 25, 2025 / Sonja van Renssen / EMEA, EU ETS

The Netherlands' national CO2 levy imposed on top of EU ETS prices will be maintained, but the government is easing up on its impact and other climate rules in a move viewed by some as pragmatic and by others as weakening the country's climate action efforts.