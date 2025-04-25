Oregon shifts clean fuels programme compliance deadlines following cyberattack on state agency
Published 23:39 on April 25, 2025 / Last updated at 23:39 on April 25, 2025 / Iulia Gheorghiu / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US
The Oregon Environmental Quality Commission (EQC) voted to authorised a one-month delay in the annual reporting deadline of the state’s Clean Fuels Program (OCFP) as deemed necessary after a cyberattack earlier in April.
