Americas > Canadian securities regulator pauses climate disclosure mandate

Canadian securities regulator pauses climate disclosure mandate

Published 21:37 on April 25, 2025  /  Last updated at 21:37 on April 25, 2025  / /  Americas, Canada, Nature-based, Voluntary

Canada’s first sustainability and climate disclosure standards are on hold, as regulators hear from Canadian markets businesses struggling to navigate economic uncertainties south of the border and abroad.
Canada’s first sustainability and climate disclosure standards are on hold, as regulators hear from Canadian markets businesses struggling to navigate economic uncertainties south of the border and abroad.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.