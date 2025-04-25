Americas > Seasonal deforestation in Brazilian Amazon up 18% YoY through March -report

Seasonal deforestation in Brazilian Amazon up 18% YoY through March -report

Published 22:51 on April 25, 2025  /  Last updated at 22:51 on April 25, 2025  / /  Americas, Biodiversity, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

Seasonal deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon is up 18% year-on-year (YoY) through the end of March, according to a report published Friday by a Belem-based scientific research non-profit.
