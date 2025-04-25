EMEA > Northern Ireland publishes blue carbon action plan

Northern Ireland publishes blue carbon action plan

Published 10:32 on April 25, 2025  /  Last updated at 10:32 on April 25, 2025  / /  EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

Northern Ireland has unveiled its inaugural Blue Carbon Action Plan, covering 2025–30, as it positions marine and coastal ecosystems at the heart of its climate action and biodiversity conservation, also raising finance for their protection via carbon credits.
