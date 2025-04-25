EU talks on climate-related claims make little progress

Published 14:46 on April 25, 2025 / Last updated at 14:46 on April 25, 2025 / Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, Voluntary

Talks on the EU's Green Claims Directive closed with progress on some topics but little on climate-related claims that could impact the voluntary carbon market, with discussions on credits postponed to the next round of negotiation in June, EU sources said.