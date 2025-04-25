Americas > EU reliance on forest biomass, BECCS undermines net zero plans -report

EU reliance on forest biomass, BECCS undermines net zero plans -report

Published 12:50 on April 25, 2025  /  Last updated at 12:50 on April 25, 2025  / /  Americas, EMEA, US, Voluntary

The EU’s growing use of forest biomass for energy is eroding the bloc’s carbon sink, while planned reliance on bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) risks locking in net emissions, a recent study has warned.
The EU’s growing use of forest biomass for energy is eroding the bloc’s carbon sink, while planned reliance on bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) risks locking in net emissions, a recent study has warned.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.