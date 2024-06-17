BRIEFING: Bonn climate talks – a ‘detour’ on the way to Baku?
Published 15:55 on June 17, 2024 / Last updated at 15:55 on June 17, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi / Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6
Stalled talks on a new goal for global climate finance marred tentative progress made on Article 6 negotiations at the mid-year UN climate summit in Bonn last week, which also saw the historic December agreement made by countries to transition away from fossil fuels pushed into the background, observers said.
Stalled talks on a new goal for global climate finance marred tentative progress made on Article 6 negotiations at the mid-year UN climate summit in Bonn last week, which also saw the historic December agreement made by countries to transition away from fossil fuels pushed into the background, observers said.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.