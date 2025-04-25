Colombian industry pushes for bigger private sector role in ETS planning
Published 21:55 on April 25, 2025 / Last updated at 21:55 on April 25, 2025 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, South & Central
Colombian businesses are campaigning for a more active role in policy design as they prepare for the delayed launch of an emission trading system (ETS) pilot, according to the leader of an industry alliance speaking Thursday in Bogota at the Colombia Carbon Forum.
Colombian businesses are campaigning for a more active role in policy design as they prepare for the delayed launch of an emission trading system (ETS) pilot, according to the leader of an industry alliance speaking Thursday in Bogota at the Colombia Carbon Forum.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.