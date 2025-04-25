Asia Pacific > Japan’s GHG emissions fall to record low in FY2023

Japan’s GHG emissions fall to record low in FY2023

Published 07:51 on April 25, 2025  /  Last updated at 07:51 on April 25, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Japan

Japan saw its greenhouse gas emissions drop to a record low in the fiscal year ended Mar. 2024 due to wider adoption of non-thermal energy and slower manufacturing activities, according to government data published Friday.
Japan saw its greenhouse gas emissions drop to a record low in the fiscal year ended Mar. 2024 due to wider adoption of non-thermal energy and slower manufacturing activities, according to government data published Friday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.