Japanese shipping giant inks offtake deal for carbon removals in India

Published 11:46 on April 25, 2025  /  Last updated at 11:46 on April 25, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, International, Japan, Nature-based, Other APAC, Shipping, Voluntary

A major shipping firm on Friday signed a multi-year agreement to purchase 10,000 credits from a carbon removal (CDR) developer, in what is claimed to be the first ever direct offtake deal between Japanese and Indian companies.
