Energy transition leapt ahead in Europe over last five years, fresh data shows

Published 14:06 on May 27, 2024 / Last updated at 14:06 on May 27, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, EU ETS

The energy transition has massively expanded during the five-year term of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, with the share of renewables in the EU's electricity sector jumping to 44% and investments in clean technologies more than tripling, according to fresh data published on Monday.