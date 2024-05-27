EU to be lenient with CBAM penalties during early phase, official says

Published 16:18 on May 27, 2024 / Last updated at 16:18 on May 27, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, International

The EU will not be too strict with companies during the transitional phase of CBAM and is looking into a possible WTO-compatible solution to promote exports of less carbon-intensive products made in Europe, a senior European Commission official told Carbon Pulse.