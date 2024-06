A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



European carbon was marginally lower at midday as the market headed towards its least volatile week since December, with prices held in a tight range by traders eyeing next Wednesday's expiry of the June options contracts, while energy also moved in narrow ranges.