Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:32 on June 14, 2024 / Last updated at 12:32 on June 14, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon was marginally lower at midday as the market headed towards its least volatile week since December, with prices held in a tight range by traders eyeing next Wednesday's expiry of the June options contracts, while energy also moved in narrow ranges.
