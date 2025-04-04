Durable CDR buying jumps after SBTi opens door for removals in climate targets
Published 11:48 on April 4, 2025 / Last updated at 11:48 on April 4, 2025 / Paddy Gourlay / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Voluntary
The durable carbon removal (CDR) market surged to fresh highs in the first quarter of the year after the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) opened the door for the sector to be used by companies to meet climate targets, finds a new report.
