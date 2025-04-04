Asia Pacific > Japan ties JCM approval process to Article 6 in bid to attract investments

Japan ties JCM approval process to Article 6 in bid to attract investments

Published 16:28 on April 4, 2025  /  Last updated at 16:28 on April 4, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, International, Japan, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

Japan has abolished the implementation guidelines for projects under the Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM), instead aligning the process with the Article 6 framework in order to simplify the process and make it more attractive to developers and investors.
