Washington draws down total allowances on offer at Q2 auction, but raises number of available V25s

Published 21:56 on April 4, 2025  /  Last updated at 21:56 on April 4, 2025  / /  Americas, US

Washington's Department of Ecology (ECY) will offer a lower overall number of allowances at the second quarterly auction of 2025, but a higher number of V25s, according to a notice published Friday.
