EMEA > EU’s 2040 climate target due “before summer”, climate chief says

EU’s 2040 climate target due “before summer”, climate chief says

Published 09:15 on April 4, 2025  /  Last updated at 09:15 on April 4, 2025  / /  EMEA, EU ETS

The European Commission will publish its proposal for a 2040 climate target “before summer”, the EU’s climate chief Wopke Hoekstra said on Thursday.
The European Commission will publish its proposal for a 2040 climate target “before summer”, the EU’s climate chief Wopke Hoekstra said on Thursday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.