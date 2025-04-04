Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:57 on April 4, 2025 / Last updated at 13:15 on April 4, 2025 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon prices plunged in line with the global markets rout as markets continued to respond to the US announcement of widespread tariffs, heading for their biggest weekly loss in more than a year as China responded with import levies of its own.