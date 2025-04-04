GHG levy for shipping dropped in favour of credit trading system at IMO talks
Published 10:50 on April 4, 2025 / Last updated at 11:05 on April 4, 2025 / Bryony Collins / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Shipping
A flat-rate greenhouse gas levy for shipping has been removed from the latest negotiation text at a meeting of the UN's International Maritime Organization (IMO) in favour of a tiered compliance system focused on GHG fuel intensity that would effectively introduce a credit trading system.
A flat-rate greenhouse gas levy for shipping has been removed from the latest negotiation text at a meeting of the UN's International Maritime Organization (IMO) in favour of a tiered compliance system focused on GHG fuel intensity that would effectively introduce a credit trading system.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.