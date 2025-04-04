Americas > GHG levy for shipping dropped in favour of credit trading system at IMO talks

Published 10:50 on April 4, 2025  /  Last updated at 11:05 on April 4, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Shipping

A flat-rate greenhouse gas levy for shipping has been removed from the latest negotiation text at a meeting of the UN's International Maritime Organization (IMO) in favour of a tiered compliance system focused on GHG fuel intensity that would effectively introduce a credit trading system.
A flat-rate greenhouse gas levy for shipping has been removed from the latest negotiation text at a meeting of the UN's International Maritime Organization (IMO) in favour of a tiered compliance system focused on GHG fuel intensity that would effectively introduce a credit trading system.


