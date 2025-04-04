Americas > Aluminium risks big rise in emissions unless it shifts away from fossil fuels, report says

Aluminium risks big rise in emissions unless it shifts away from fossil fuels, report says

Published 09:35 on April 4, 2025  /  Last updated at 09:35 on April 4, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA

Global carbon emissions from the aluminium industry will rise by nearly 50% by mid-century unless it adopts cleaner energy sources, an energy agency warned Friday.
Global carbon emissions from the aluminium industry will rise by nearly 50% by mid-century unless it adopts cleaner energy sources, an energy agency warned Friday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.