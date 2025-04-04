EMEA > New EU-Central Asia partnership brings over €10 bln in climate cooperation

New EU-Central Asia partnership brings over €10 bln in climate cooperation

Published 12:21 on April 4, 2025  /  Last updated at 12:21 on April 4, 2025  / /  EMEA, International, Other APAC

The EU and Central Asia signed a new Strategic Partnership on Friday, including €10 bln worth of investments in areas like critical raw materials, batteries and green hydrogen, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen announced at a bilateral summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.
