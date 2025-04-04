New EU-Central Asia partnership brings over €10 bln in climate cooperation
Published 12:21 on April 4, 2025 / Last updated at 12:21 on April 4, 2025 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / EMEA, International, Other APAC
The EU and Central Asia signed a new Strategic Partnership on Friday, including €10 bln worth of investments in areas like critical raw materials, batteries and green hydrogen, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen announced at a bilateral summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.
The EU and Central Asia signed a new Strategic Partnership on Friday, including €10 bln worth of investments in areas like critical raw materials, batteries and green hydrogen, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen announced at a bilateral summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.