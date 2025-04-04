WCI compliance instrument surplus bloats 17% in Q1, general account exits higher

Published 17:46 on April 4, 2025 / Last updated at 17:46 on April 4, 2025 / Graham Gibson and Joan Pinto / Americas, Canada, US

The compliance instrument surplus for the California-Quebec joint cap-and-trade programme at the end of Q1 jumped 16.7% over the prior quarter at the end of 2024, with 22 entities closing accounts as allowance prices have declined in the absence of regulatory clarity, state data published Thursday showed.