WCI compliance instrument surplus bloats 17% in Q1, general account exits higher
Published 17:46 on April 4, 2025 / Last updated at 17:46 on April 4, 2025 / Graham Gibson and Joan Pinto / Americas, Canada, US
The compliance instrument surplus for the California-Quebec joint cap-and-trade programme at the end of Q1 jumped 16.7% over the prior quarter at the end of 2024, with 22 entities closing accounts as allowance prices have declined in the absence of regulatory clarity, state data published Thursday showed.
The compliance instrument surplus for the California-Quebec joint cap-and-trade programme at the end of Q1 jumped 16.7% over the prior quarter at the end of 2024, with 22 entities closing accounts as allowance prices have declined in the absence of regulatory clarity, state data published Thursday showed.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.