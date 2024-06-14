California Legislature passes 2024-25 budget, allocates $40 mln for carbon removal
Published 23:07 on June 14, 2024 / Last updated at 23:07 on June 14, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, US
The California Legislature passed its 2024 budget in the form of Assembly Bill 107 (AB 107) on Thursday, and now awaits the approval of Governor Gavin Newsom (D) to conduct a total of $293 billion in spending, including $40 million for carbon removal research and development.
The California Legislature passed its 2024 budget in the form of Assembly Bill 107 (AB 107) on Thursday, and now awaits the approval of Governor Gavin Newsom (D) to conduct a total of $293 billion in spending, including $40 million for carbon removal research and development.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.