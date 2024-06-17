INTERVIEW: Nascent methane certification market set for surge with new EU reporting rules
Published 16:02 on June 17, 2024 / Last updated at 16:02 on June 17, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, EMEA, International, Voluntary
New EU reporting requirements for imports of certain goods could soon fuel a small, nascent voluntary trading market for one potent climate-warming pollutant — methane — and help to clamp down on its emissions.
New EU reporting requirements for imports of certain goods could soon fuel a small, nascent voluntary trading market for one potent climate-warming pollutant — methane — and help to clamp down on its emissions.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.