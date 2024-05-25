BC, Kwiakah First Nation establish new forest conservation zone supported by carbon credit sales

The province of British Columbia and the Kwiakah First Nation on Friday announced the creation of the Macinuxw Special Forest Management Area, a new conservation and regenerative forestry zone within the southern Great Bear Rainforest.