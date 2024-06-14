Korean investors still cautious on the voluntary carbon market amid insufficient policy guidance
Published 04:47 on June 14, 2024 / Last updated at 04:47 on June 14, 2024 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, South Korea, Voluntary
Investors in South Korea remain cautious about making a foray into the international voluntary carbon market, given the absence of government guidance and slow trades of domestic emissions permits, an event heard this week.
